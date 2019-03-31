WASHINGTON — Dear Final Four,
Please be as thrilling and unforgettable as the Elite Eight.
It’s a lot to live up to, but at least try.
Thanks.
After the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament went pretty much by the chalk, with Tremont Waters’ second-round bank shot to beat Maryland 69-67 the most thrilling moment, the drama went hyperactive.
Often the regionals are the lull between the spectacle of the first two rounds and the enormity of the Final Four. Not this year.
Texas Tech held off Gonzaga 75-69 for its first Final Four appearance ever, thanks in part to an unbelievable technical on Josh Perkins for fouling the inbound passer. Virginia overcame the haunting specter of becoming the first No. 1 seed to ever lose in the first round last year and 42 points from Purdue’s Carsen Edwards to win its regional in overtime, 80-75. This year, the Cavaliers are the only No. 1 seed to survive.
Sunday, Auburn handled Kentucky and the loss of Chuma Okeke in the Sweet 16 to reach its first Final Four in a thrilling overtime decision over the Wildcats, 77-71. Then, here in the East, the final piece became the piece de resistance as Michigan State outlasted Duke 68-67 in a 24-karat gold masterpiece.
It was everything you wanted in a regional final, especially the final one.
The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
Oh, the Wide World of Sports of it all.
For the Spartans, the thriller was Kenny Goins, who drilled the game-winning 3-pointer from the left wing with 34.3 seconds left. For the Blue Devils, R.J. Barrett was agony personified. He scored 21 points but needed to score 22 to likely force overtime, missing the first of two free throws with 5.2 seconds left.
Afterward, Michigan State worked the ball into its brilliant point guard Cassius Winston, the regional MVP. Winston ran off the final 4.7 seconds as Duke players vainly chased him.
He probably could have run all the way to Minneapolis, where the Spartans will meet Texas Tech in Saturday night’s second semifinal.
As the Spartans celebrated their 10th Final Four trip, Duke players doubled over at midcourt, overwhelmed by the shocking finality of their season being snuffed out. That is the flip side of the NCAA tournament, an event in which 67 of 68 teams will walk away experiencing at least some measure of heartrending, often brutal disappointment.
With apologies to the Red Raiders and Cavaliers and Tigers, this Michigan State-Duke game had the feel of the survivor landing in Minneapolis as the team to beat, though I am told Virginia is the early betting favorite. If the champion turns out to be Michigan State, it will be some small measure of comfort for LSU fans who watched their team go down 80-63 to the Spartans on Friday in the Sweet 16.
At least that’s how it worked out 40 years ago, when Magic Johnson and Michigan State beat LSU in the regional semis on their way to the title.
It will have a refreshing, almost redemptive feel, this Final Four, after so much controversy and scandal has stained the sport the past couple of seasons. Texas Tech and Auburn are making their first Final Four trips ever, raising the question of whether Texas Tech tortillas will be flying through the streets of Minneapolis or whether the Twin Cities' evergreen trees will be festooned with toilet paper. It also raises the question of how much of Auburn coach Bruce Pearl’s past will be dredged up; he served a three-year show cause after being fired in 2011 at Tennessee before resuscitating his career at Auburn.
So Auburn brings some baggage to Minneapolis. But credit the Tigers for being the only SEC team to make it. Most of college basketball’s ruling class can’t say that. This will be the first time since 1985 that at least one of these teams — Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Indiana, Louisville or UCLA — is not in the Final Four. There’s three chances in four that, for the first time since Florida in 2006, a first-timer will be cutting down the nets next Monday night.
Hopefully there will be some more Elite Eight-sized thrills and chills on the way to that one shining moment.
Frankly, after this weekend, we’re all a little spoiled.