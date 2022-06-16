Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of stories on the 2022 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 25 in Natchitoches.
Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore is by the baggage claim in Dallas, not an unusual place for a coach in the South to be, but he finds himself in an unusual spot.
He’s been asked to name a moment that stands out for him in the career of pitcher Britni Sneed Newman, voted by Tiger Rag magazine readers as the program’s best-ever player and now one of the newest members of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Moore recruited her relentlessly — “Wrote her every other day, if not every day,” he said — signed her, and coached her the first two seasons of her storied LSU career.
Her entire career seemed to be One Big Moment. No way you can pencil in a single point in time, since her whole career was a repeat of one thing: winning.
“Tough to think of just one because she didn’t lose,” said Moore, who's had Newman by his side now for 19 seasons as Baylor’s pitching coach. “She always won.
"There was so much confidence around her when she pitched. She was just so dominant."
“She dominated the SEC when she was playing,” said Yvette Girouard, Newman’s coach at LSU during her last two seasons “with somebody like that on the mound, you always felt you had a chance to win it all.”
That impact has carried Newman to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches, where she and 11 others will be formally inducted June 25.
“I think I haven’t grasped fully the magnitude of it yet,” Newman said. “It’s an incredible honor.
“But like anything in life, you don’t get where you are by yourself. My family, my coaches, my teammates, they all just propelled me to a level where I was able to perform at my best because they gave their best.”
Newman put LSU softball on the map, pitching the program to its first Women’s College World Series.
“I don’t know if I ever realized the magnitude of my talent,” she said. “I came to understand I had a gift, and got a lot of confidence from my teammates and coaches who helped me and pushed me each game.”
Her list of awards is lengthy.
• Two-time first-team All-American;
• Four-time first-team All-Southeastern Conference;
• First LSU softball player to be chosen for the school’s athletic Hall of Fame;
• Two-time finalist for USA Softball player of the year;
• SEC player of the year in 2001;
• SEC pitcher of the year (2002) and SEC tournament MVP (2001, 2002);
• Career record of 120-25 with an 0.89 ERA;
• Helped LSU to a 230-45 record with at least 56 wins in each of her four seasons;
• Single-season records of 23-5, 27-7, 36-6 and 34-7;
• Had 1,370 career strikeouts in 976⅓ innings;
• Had 10 career no-hitters and combined for three more.
It all began when Newman, a star pitcher raised in Houston who earned prep All-America honors at Cypress-Fairbanks High, held a lifelong dream of going to Texas A&M.
Except the Aggies said they didn’t need a pitcher.
Error.
“Yvette was crushed,” Moore said, “until I left. Then she was pretty happy.”
“I recruited her heavily,” said Girouard, who was then at UL. “I was devastated when she went to LSU. I knew I was going to lose to her at least twice a year.”
After A&M didn’t invite her, Newman decided she wanted to be a Tiger.
“It was her opportunity to make her mark, to do something no one else had done,” Moore said.
“She came in with high credentials, and what a competitor,” said Nick Bucholtz, LSU's strength and conditioning coach. “One thing that set her apart was the mental toughness she had. So mature as a freshman, you could tell immediately she was special.”
On game days, Newman would listen to a couple of songs to focus. One was “Reach” by Gloria Estefan.
“Something about that song got my mind right,” Newman said.
She’d put on her uniform the same way, every time.
When she got in the circle, she’d warm up the exact same way, every time.
But it wasn’t superstition that got her all those wins.
It was a mix of talent and two secret weapons that made her so fierce. One, she developed a change-up before her junior season.
“She worked and worked and worked and worked,” said Girouard, a 2015 LSHOF inductee. “She had the tightest spin on her curve ball that I’ve ever coached. ... Then, when she got the change, it put her in another stratosphere.”