After not getting any cornerbacks in last year's recruiting class, LSU coach Ed Orgeron now has four for 2019 with the commitment Saturday of Eastern Arizona College's Dreshun Miller. He is ranked as the No. 3 junior-college cornerback in the nation by 247 Sports.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

Football is here. This is not a drill. 

No. 25 LSU faces off with No. 8 Miami in the season-opener for both teams on a Sunday in Arlington, Texas. 

Joe Burrow is the starter for LSU after a long quarterback battle for the Tigers. 

Scroll below for broadcast info, story lines to watch and live updates from AT&T Stadium: 

THE GAME

WHO: LSU vs. Miami 

When: 6:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ABC

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMING: ESPN3 (WatchESPN) 

KEY STORY LINES

LSU's neutral-site games: How the program made nearly $23 million in nine years

After 72 years of LSU vs. Miami, here are the five best games in powerhouse series

Rabalais: Is Miami vs. LSU the calm before storm for Ed Orgeron? Or start of more calm?

Miami vs. LSU: Coaching ties, streaks, AT&T Stadium facts, more tidbits

For safety John Battle, showdown with Miami will be 'Hurricane-LSU family affair'

LIVE UPDATES

