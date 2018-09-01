Football is here. This is not a drill.
No. 25 LSU faces off with No. 8 Miami in the season-opener for both teams on a Sunday in Arlington, Texas.
Joe Burrow is the starter for LSU after a long quarterback battle for the Tigers.
Scroll below for broadcast info, story lines to watch and live updates from AT&T Stadium:
THE GAME
WHO: LSU vs. Miami
When: 6:30 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
BROADCAST INFO
TV: ABC
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
Click here for more radio affiliates
STREAMING: ESPN3 (WatchESPN)
KEY STORY LINES
LSU's neutral-site games: How the program made nearly $23 million in nine years
After 72 years of LSU vs. Miami, here are the five best games in powerhouse series
Rabalais: Is Miami vs. LSU the calm before storm for Ed Orgeron? Or start of more calm?
Miami vs. LSU: Coaching ties, streaks, AT&T Stadium facts, more tidbits
For safety John Battle, showdown with Miami will be 'Hurricane-LSU family affair'
LIVE UPDATES
Can't see updates below? Click here.