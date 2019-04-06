Is LSU's offense more advanced than they were last year after Saturday afternoon's spring game showcase?

Quarterback Joe Burrow seems to think so.

+3 How did LSU look in the spring game? Electric plays on offense, highlights on defense As soon as LSU fullback Tory Carter got split out to the sideline as a receiver, it was clear the Tigers had committed to a new style of offense.

While most of the Tigers' new playbook was kept under wraps, fans did get a small sample of Coach Ed Orgeron's promised offensive changes during the 85-play scrimmage.

Some of those plays included four-wide receiver sets and five-wide receiver sets Orgeron has been talking about for over a year. LSU converted on two third downs out of five-wide packages, with Burrow completing a 7-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on third-and-1, and backup quarterback Myles Brennan completing a 5-yard pass on an out route to Racey McMath on third-and-4.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Burrow told reporters after the game those sets were a "big emphasis" going into spring training, and the team is proud of where the offense, specifically the offensive line, is in running those plays. He also said even with these changes, the Tigers' offense is a lot more advanced than last year's team was.

"I think we're way ahead of where we were when I got here last year," Burrow said. "I wasn't here last spring, but they say that we're more advanced than what we were then. We're going to keep building on this, keep expanding on these packages and we're excited about going into the year."

Burrow finished the game 15-of-25 for 159 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also made one highlight-reel worthy play when he scrambled and threw a 10-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson in the back of the end zone in the first quarter.