For the seventh time in eight years, LSU baseball's pursuit of an NCAA championship will begin at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers will host an NCAA regional in Baton Rouge from Friday through next Monday. The NCAA announced its 16 regional sites Sunday evening.

LSU will find out its seeding and the three teams it will host during the NCAA baseball selection show at 11 a.m. on ESPNU. The 64-team bracket and regional pairings will be announced during a one-hour program.

LSU last hosted a regional in 2017, when the Tigers won 52 games and made it to the College World Series final before losing to Florida. LSU earned top-eight national seeds each year from 2012-2017 before playing the regional round at Oregon State last year.

The Tigers entered the Southeastern Conference tournament fighting with a handful of teams for the right to host a regional. D1Baseball had pegged LSU as a No. 2 seed as late as Friday morning.

At the SEC tournament, LSU won games against South Carolina, Auburn and Mississippi State, with a marathon 17-inning loss to Mississippi State sandwiched in between. (Mississippi State, an expected top 8 national seed, also will host a regional.)

“I think looking at those wins and how hard we fought, even that game we lost against Mississippi State,” senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis said on Saturday, “I think that sets us up for positive momentum heading into the postseason.”

As LSU reached the semifinals for the seventh straight year, it secured its spot as a regional host, ending weeks of speculation about its résumé.

Despite losing to Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament semifinals, the Tigers reached 20 conference wins (counting the tournament) and boosted their RPI to No. 16 entering Sunday's games. Historically, 20 SEC wins and a top-20 RPI have earned a regional host bid.

LSU is hosting for the 26th time, the most of any school in the field. The SEC leads the country with six host schools. Three other conferences — the Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Pac-12 — each have three regional hosts.

After the regional round, the top eight national seeds — if they win their regionals — host the super regionals. The winners of the eight super regionals go to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series.

LSU played well during the conference tournament, creating positivity among the Tigers. The offense produced throughout the week, and freshman pitcher Cole Henry’s return gave LSU three reliable starting pitchers.

With Henry healthy again, LSU has seven or eight pitchers it trusts for the postseason.

“I think we're going to pitch well,” coach Paul Mainieri said Saturday, “and that's going to give us a chance to win it.”

Here's info on purchasing tickets from LSU:

• LSU season-ticket holder deadline: 5 p.m. Monday. Season-ticket holders can order by logging into their online account at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the LSU ticket office at 225-578-2184 or toll free at 800-960-8587. The LSU ticket office will be open Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• All-session books will go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. Thursday. The sale will be available online at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the ticket office or by visiting the ticket office in person.

• Individual session tickets will go on sale at a later time to be announced.

Here's the full list of host sites:

• Athens, Georgia – Georgia (44-15)

• Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (41-17)

• Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (37-24)

• Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-17)

• Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon St. (36-18-1)

• Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-17)

• Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)

• Los Angeles, California – UCLA (47-8)

• Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (43-15)

• Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (39-17)

• Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (37-20)

• Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (49-10)

• Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (37-25)

• Stanford, California – Stanford (41-11)

• Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (46-13)

• Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma St. (35-18)