LEADER
Junior Devin White, who led the SEC with 133 tackles a year ago, anchors Dave Aranda’s defense from his inside linebacker spot and serves as the unit’s vocal leader. White blossomed into an every-down player last season and could be a first-round draft pick if he enters the NFL draft next spring.
Devin White knelt to feed his mare in the quiet shade of a stable.
ISSUE
With the departure of two-year starter Danny Etling, LSU needs a quarterback (any quarterback) to step up in a big way and run Steve Ensminger’s new spread offense with the confidence needed to steer the Tigers through an SEC schedule that’s more treacherous than usual.
BREAKOUT PLAYER
At 6 feet, 4 inches and 238 pounds, sophomore K’Lavon Chaisson looks like he was born to play the Buck linebacker spot. Fast and explosive, he can come off the edge as a pass-rusher or drop into coverage. Arden Key set LSU’s single-season record with 12 sacks in 2016 playing that position, but teammate Devin White believes Chaisson will own that mark by season’s end.
OUTLOOK
The defense will be solid again, but many questions remain on the offensive side of the ball — particularly at quarterback, running back and the O-line. If the Tigers can get consistent play, especially at the QB spot, they might be able to surprise a few people.
SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time/TV
9.2 vs. Miami 6:30 p.m./ABC
9.8 Southeastern 6 p.m./TBD
9.15 at Auburn 2:30 p.m./CBS
9.22 Louisiana Tech TBD
9.29 Ole Miss TBD
10.6 at Florida TBD
10.13 Georgia TBD
10.20 Mississippi State TBD
11.3 Alabama TBD
11.10 at Arkansas TBD
11.17 Rice TBD
11.24 at Texas A&M TBD
PREDICTION
7-5
Sheldon Mickles