OXFORD, Miss. — It might not feel like it after LSU lost to No. 9 Ole Miss in gut-wrenching fashion Saturday afternoon, but the Tigers won the weekend series.

LSU won Thursday night 5-4 as freshman Dylan Crews hit a go-ahead home run and senior reliever Devin Fontenot pitched three scoreless innings. The Tigers won again Friday behind redshirt junior AJ Labas' complete game to clinch the series.

But LSU also had an opportunity to sweep Ole Miss. It led 9-1 with two outs in the eighth inning Saturday. The Tigers blew the lead and lost 10-9 on a game-winning home run, souring the weekend.

These are three things we learned from the series:

1. Concerns remain in the bullpen

Earlier this week, coach Paul Mainieri called LSU’s ability to finish close games his “biggest concern.” The Tigers had few reliable options in the bullpen. They had blown multiple leads. Something changed the first two games as LSU clinched the series, but Saturday afternoon, the source of Mainieri’s concern reared its head. Leading 9-1 with two outs in the eighth inning, LSU collapsed. The Tigers have to find someone besides senior Devin Fontenot to finish games if they’re going to make a run.

Eighth-inning collapse prevents LSU from sweeping Ole Miss LSU led Ole Miss 9-1 with two outs in the eighth inning. The Tigers lost, 10-9, in the final game of a weekend series, unable to complete a sweep.

2. Three studs for the future

This isn’t new. We knew how good freshmen Tre’ Morgan, Dylan Crews and Jordan Thompson have been this season. But man, they had quite the series. Morgan batted 8 for 14 and played stellar defense. Crews went 6 for 13 and hit a two-run homer to give LSU the lead Thursday night. Thompson had two multi-hit games as he continues to improve. These three freshmen are already helping LSU win games. They form a promising core over the next two years.

Heroics from Dylan Crews, Devin Fontenot lead LSU to close win over Ole Miss OXFORD, Ms. — When Dylan Crews tilted his bat toward an outside pitch Thursday night and launched a ball over the relievers celebrating in the…

3. Back in the race… somewhat

LSU entered the series 4-11 and tied for 13th in the Southeastern Conference. NCAA tournament projections didn’t include the Tigers. The SEC tournament wasn’t even a guarantee. Now LSU’s record sits at 6-12. While completing the sweep would have made a huge difference and nothing can be certain with four weeks left in the regular season, LSU returned to the pack. The Tigers strengthened their postseason case this weekend. Next up: top-ranked Arkansas.