LSU football will begin voluntary in-person training June 8 with "stringent health protocols in place," interim LSU president Tom Galligan said Friday during a Board of Supervisors meeting.

Galligan's comments came after the Southeastern Conference announced voluntary on-campus training can resume 8 after a months-long suspension of athletic activities across the league. The decision marked a critical step toward fall competition.

The league said student-athletes in football and men's and women's basketball can train train with strength and conditioning coaches until June 30, following NCAA regulations set earlier this week. Organized practices and required training remains suspended in all sports.

"At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement, “and this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process.”

Student-athletes had trained by themselves, away from campus and without supervision, since the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of sports across the country in mid-March.

After canceling its remaining seasons and championship events, the SEC suspended all athletic activities, including practices and meetings, through May 31. It allowed video communication between coaches and players.

"That's a big step that we’re going to bring the players back," coach Ed Orgeron said on local radio. "That’s to get them ready for the season. There’s a lot of preparation that goes into the season, especially in the summer with (strength and conditioning coach) Tommy Moffitt."

Advocate staff writer Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.