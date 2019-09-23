LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade feels his Tigers have a head start on the season after an 11-day trip to Spain over the summer, but he asserts it will still be challenging going forward.
While the trip to Spain did cultivate chemistry with a new group, the Tigers lost two big contributors in Tremont Waters and Naz Reid to the NBA draft and expect a learning curve to start the season.
One of Wade’s biggest concerns will be the “toughness plays” that made LSU so successful last season and if those things will translate with a new squad.
“We’re a talented group, we have a good team, but can we do the little things, can we handle some of the details?” Wade said. “We have plenty of skill, better shooting, we’ve got good enough players, but can we do a lot of the little things? Can we get loose balls, can we get stops, can we stop runs by having good offensive possessions?”
LSU does return veteran guards Skylar Mays, Javonte Smart and Marlon Taylor, as well as forwards Emmitt Williams and Darius Days. The Tigers will add five-star forward Trendon Watford and junior college transfer forward Deshawn Thomas and guards James Bishop and junior college transfer Charles Manning.
A clear mix of newcomers and veterans will drive LSU this season. Wade said every newcomer on the team came from “winning programs” and they have those characteristics that he looks for in his players.
Both Wade and Mays had high praises for five-star forward Trendon Watford, who will play an extended role in LSU’s new motion offense.
“Trendon is so versatile, he can play pretty much all five spots, which is going to be big for us,” Mays said. “He’s going to have a great year because he comes in and listens on top of the talent that he has.”
Bishop and Manning have also impressed Mays during preseason workouts.
“James is an unbelievable worker and an unbelievable person,” Mays said. “I think he’ll be as solid of a freshman as you can probably expect, especially in a conference like this. Charles has definitely gone at me in practice and made it a point of his to defend me every practice and challenge me with his defense. Both of them have made a lot of good strides since they got on campus.”
While not a newcomer — he redshirted his true freshman season in 2018-19 — guard Aundre Hyatt is expected to contribute on both sides of the ball for LSU.
Mays said that Hyatt was shooting around 60 percent from three in Spain and consistently had six to eight rebounds per game. Wade said he will be essential for the Tigers once they get deep into the season and they will need him to be fully healthy by Christmas.
“Hyatt was really coming on,” Wade said. “He played two really good games in Spain. He’s somebody that if we could get him healthy, he’s got size, he can shoot and he can rebound. He’s almost a perfect kind of hybrid guy for us. He can play the guard spot or play a small-ball four-spot.”
Of returning players, Wade and Mays have seen a clear difference in Williams’ outlook from his freshman to sophomore seasons. Mays acknowledged his growth both on the court by expanding his game and working on his outside, as well as off the court by growing in his leadership and maturity.
In his freshman season, Williams averaged seven points and 5.4 rebounds per game and has working consistently in the offseason to improve his shot.
“He’s worked extremely hard and I think his game’s taken off because of that,” Wade said. “He’s very aggressive. Emmitt’s put in the work. He’s taking it extremely seriously. Not that he didn’t take it seriously last year, but he better understands what’s ahead of him now and what we’ve got coming.”
Injury updates
Senior guard Marlon Taylor, who would have returned to work out with the team last week following foot surgery, will be sidelined a few more days than expected due to “a little dental issues” with his wisdom teeth, Wade said.
“Marlon’s doing well,” Wade said. “Like when it rains, it pours. He’ll be out a couple days, but he should be ready to go. We didn’t want to start him and then have the dental work and bring him back, it would mess his body up.”