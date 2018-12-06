Four LSU players were named to the Walter Camp College Football All-America, the university announced Thursday afternoon.

Strong safety Grant Delpit, inside linebacker Devin White, and cornerback Greedy Williams were named to the First Team, and placekicker Cole Tracy was named to the Second Team.

Delpit, White and Tracy were also named to the Sports Illustrated All-America Team.

Read the whole SI list here.

White became the first player in LSU history to win the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker, and his 115 total tackles are tied for 28th nationally. He leads LSU with 12 tackles for loss, and his two forced fumbles include a strip fumble against Texas A&M that resulted in a defensive touchdown.

Delpit, a finalist for the Nagurski Award for nation's top defensive player, leads the team with five interceptions, which are tied for seventh nationally, and he is tied for the team lead in sacks with five.

Tracy, who drastically improved LSU's kicking game as a graduate transfer from Division II Assumption College (Worcester, Massachusetts), has made the second-most field goals in the nation (25).

He tied the school record for the longest field goal with a 54-yarder against Miami, kicked the game-winning 42-yarder against Auburn, and he tied another school record for most field goals in a game, when he kicked five in a 36-16 win over Georgia. His 113 total points scored are third-most in school history, and he is three field goals away from tying former LSU placekicker Josh Jasper (2010) for the most field goals made in a season.

Williams, a 6-foot-3, 184-pound Shreveport native, has started every game at right cornerback, anchoring a pass defense that ranks 44th nationally (206.8 yards allowed per game) and is tied for the 10th-most interceptions (16).