LSU and Florida will play at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, and the game will be televised on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.

It'll be the Tigers' second-straight trip to Gainesville after Hurricane Matthew and the SEC altered the team's annual scheduling rhythm in 2016.

The Tigers defeated the Gators, 17-16, last season, a week after LSU's historic loss at home vs. Troy.

No. 5 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is 6-2 against Florida (3-1, 1-1) in the past eight meetings.

Before traveling to Florida, LSU will host Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

After LSU's win vs. Louisiana Tech here where Tigers rank in AP, Coaches polls LSU moved up one spot to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday afternoon, jumping Oklahoma, which dropped to No. 6 after squeaking past Army in a…