Advocate file image of Death Valley.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU has announced the signing of its first defensive player.

Greg Penn III, a four-star inside linebacker from Maryland, has officially signed with the Tigers. He's one of 14 out-of-state recruits who was committed to LSU entering the early signing period, and he'll be a key part of a key position group that's been inconsistent at LSU this season.

ABOUT GREG PENN III

  • FROM: Hyattsville, Maryland; Dematha Catholic High School
  • POSITION: Inside linebacker
  • MEASURABLES: 6-1, 225 pounds
  • COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 212 nationally; No. 11 at position; No. 10 in Maryland

