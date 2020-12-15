LSU has announced the signing of its first defensive player.
Greg Penn III, a four-star inside linebacker from Maryland, has officially signed with the Tigers. He's one of 14 out-of-state recruits who was committed to LSU entering the early signing period, and he'll be a key part of a key position group that's been inconsistent at LSU this season.
ABOUT GREG PENN III
- FROM: Hyattsville, Maryland; Dematha Catholic High School
- POSITION: Inside linebacker
- MEASURABLES: 6-1, 225 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 212 nationally; No. 11 at position; No. 10 in Maryland
