LSU has announced the signing of its first defensive player.

Greg Penn III, a four-star inside linebacker from Maryland, has officially signed with the Tigers. He's one of 14 out-of-state recruits who was committed to LSU entering the early signing period, and he'll be a key part of a key position group that's been inconsistent at LSU this season.

ABOUT GREG PENN III

FROM : Hyattsville, Maryland; Dematha Catholic High School

: Hyattsville, Maryland; Dematha Catholic High School POSITION : Inside linebacker

: Inside linebacker MEASURABLES : 6-1, 225 pounds

: 6-1, 225 pounds COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 212 nationally; No. 11 at position; No. 10 in Maryland

