LSU athletic director Scott Woodward's first splashy coaching hire wasn't just securing Kim Mulkey from Baylor — it was more like a package deal.

Six months later, the LSU women's basketball team is already ranked with a good chance to exceed last year’s victory total before the new year thanks to Team Mulkey.

Eight assistants of varying responsibilities and Baylor ties joined Mulkey, whose team has won five consecutive games going into Sunday’s 1 p.m. home outing against Texas Southern.

“I felt I needed to bring a lot of people that were here to help us get stability,” Mulkey said. “I’m indebted to all of them.”

Associate head coach Sytia Messer is reprising her role at Baylor after she was not hired to replace Mulkey. She is joined among floor assistants by Daphne Mitchell and Kaylin Rice as the foursome who are allowed to recruit.

Director of operations Johnny Derrick and director of player personnel Jennifer Roberts go back with Mulkey to her Louisiana Tech days, while Jordin Westbrook, Chante’ Crutchfield and Joe Schwartz fill assistant roles in the operations department.

Messer said it “was an easy choice” to succumb to the pull of eight years of success. Messer’s connection goes back to Mulkey recruiting her for Louisiana Tech out of Waldo, Arkansas.

Despite signing with Arkansas, which she led to the 1998 Final Four, Messer maintained a relationship with Mulkey from the ninth grade on, which included a three-year head coaching stint at Tennessee Tech and assistant gigs at Arkansas State, Memphis and Georgia Tech.

In 2014, Mulkey had an opening for a first assistant at Baylor and Messer joined her. Together, they oversaw eight consecutive Big 12 titles and a national championship in 2019.

“She said, ‘Sytia, you are not going to turn me down twice,’ ” Messer recalls. “The thing I love about Kim is she’s loyal, to staff, players, family and people in her circle. For me, I wanted to keep my coaching career around someone with loyalty and high values.

“I’d love to be a head coach again. Right now, I’m enjoying what we’re building here at LSU. My heart is here.”

Mitchell played under Messer at Georgia Tech and overseas professionally before returning to the U.S. to begin coaching. She spent two seasons at Murray State before Messer suggested her for an administrative role at Baylor in 2016. She had opportunities elsewhere but felt the pull toward Baton Rouge when offered a chance as a floor coach.

“I had some calls from mid-majors, but it’s Baylor, it’s Kim. Why would I want to go anywhere else?” said Mitchell, who works with the LSU post players. “She’s the best there is. Deep down I knew I was coming to LSU.

“Kim has a gravity, something about her makes you want to do good, do better. I’ve seen the effect on her players, and she has the same thing on her staff. You don’t want to disappoint her.”

Rice was a friend and Midway High School teammate of Mulkey’s daughter, Mackenzie Robertson Fuller. She lived five minutes away from Mulkey and would often spend the night with the family. When an ACL injury as a high school junior ended her playing hopes, she joined Baylor as a team manager for four seasons.

Rice spent two seasons in operations before being elevated to an assistant job at 26 years old, the youngest in the Big 12.

“She was in the stands when I tore my ACL junior year,” said Rice, who works with the LSU guards. “She grabbed me and said, ‘Come be a manager for me.’ At that point it was a pretty good idea. I took her up on it at 18 and haven’t stopped working for her since.”

Having a husband, Jesse, and daughter, Reeves, made for a tough decision on whether to come to LSU.

“But there wasn’t too much to talk about,” Rice said. “I wanted to stick with Coach. It was an easy decision.”

Derrick was in the insurance industry in Louisiana but had gotten to know Mulkey as a player and a coach, and he has the longest association with her. When she moved to Baylor, he worked as a floor coach the first seven seasons before moving into operations.

“Some decisions had to be made, and I finally told her I wanted to come and at least help her get things started,” Derrick said. “If I was going to continue to work, I was going with Kim. It’s been nothing but great.”

Roberts has the second-longest association with Mulkey. She was a manager at Louisiana Tech and spent the first eight seasons at Baylor helping Mulkey build the program before moving into operations.

Westbrook, who is Derrick’s heir apparent, started with Mulkey as a manager during her student days at Baylor. She moved into operations in 2019.

Crutchfield was one of Mulkey’s first graduate assistants at Baylor. She rejoined her in Baton Rouge after time with the WNBA’s Houston Comets and seven seasons as a high school coach.

Schwartz, a Waco native, wasn’t employed at Baylor, but he was already in Louisiana working for the Pelicans and Saints before joining the LSU staff.