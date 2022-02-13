Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: NFL196

 Matt Rourke

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got the party started in Super Bowl LVI, scoring the first touchdown on Sunday in SoFi Stadium to give his team an early lead.

With 6:22 left to play in the first quarter, the Newman alumnus and former LSU receiver reeled in a 17-yard reception over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton. 

The reception was Beckham's first of the game.

Beckham is one of two former LSU players on the Rams' roster. The other is left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

