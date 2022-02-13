INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got the party started in Super Bowl LVI, scoring the first touchdown on Sunday in SoFi Stadium to give his team an early lead.
With 6:22 left to play in the first quarter, the Newman alumnus and former LSU receiver reeled in a 17-yard reception over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton.
.@OBJ doing what he does on the biggest stage. #RamsHouse
📺: #SBLVI on NBC
📱: https://t.co/K02y40b5Nu pic.twitter.com/xPx5eHrG6j
The reception was Beckham's first of the game.
Beckham is one of two former LSU players on the Rams' roster. The other is left tackle Andrew Whitworth.