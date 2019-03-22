WHO: LSU at Georgia
WHEN: 12 p.m. CT Saturday
WHERE: Foley Field, Athens, Ga.
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 7 and Georgia is ranked No. 9, according to Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (1-0, 3.57 ERA, 17.2 IP, 8 BB, 17 SO); UGA – So. LHP C.J. Smith (2-0, 2.81 ERA, 16.0 IP, 4 BB, 17 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Henry has pitched like an SEC quality starter during his last two outings. The freshman
5 IP / 3 R / 4 BB / 6 K
LSU will face an ace in Georgia's Emerson Hancock. The sophomore has dominated this season, evident by the stat line above. LSU struck out nine times and didn't score against the last ace it faced, Kentucky's Zack Thompson, but the Tigers won in extra innings. It won't be easy to score, so Hess needs to pitch well for LSU to win.