THE HEISMAN RACE

For a guy who was 200-to-1 to win the Heisman Trophy this summer, Joe Burrow is a stunningly overwhelming favorite now. BetOnline.ag puts him at 1/20 (-2000), while his nearest challenger is 9/1 (+900). That said, Burrow isn’t home yet. Remember what a big favorite Tua Tagovailoa was entering the SEC Championship Game last year? Tua’s season-ending injury Saturday was unfortunate, but the cold reality is it eliminates one more contender from Burrow’s path. If he stays healthy, averages about 300 yards passing these next three games (Heisman voting ends Dec. 9, two days after the SEC Championship Game) and avoids say a three or four interception game along the way, the Heisman will be his.

JOE BURROW

LSU SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Burrow is hunting down two SEC records once unreachable for an LSU quarterback: passing yards and touchdowns in a season. Joe needs 589 yards and seven TDs to break the records (4,275 yards, Tim Couch, 1998; 44 TDs, Drew Lock, 2017).

ODDS: 1/20 (-2000)

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Arkansas (6 p.m., ESPN)

JALEN HURTS

OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Hurts and OU have been riding the ragged edge of disaster lately. But Saturday’s comeback from 28-3 down at Baylor (Hurts had 411 total yards and four TDs) for a 34-31 win is the kind of performance that can stir voters.

ODDS: 9/1 (+900)

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. TCU (7 p.m., Fox)

JUSTIN FIELDS

OHIO STATE SOPHOMORE QB

HIS CASE: Fields fits the “best team MVP” mold if you think the Buckeyes are better than LSU. That said, Chase Young is returning in time to split votes with Fields. It’s impossible to have two top candidates from the same team.

ODDS: 10/1 (+1000)

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Penn State (11 a.m., Fox)

ON THE RADAR:

Ohio State DE Chase Young, Jr.; Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard, Soph.; Oregon QB Justin Hebert, Sr.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.

Odds: BetOnline.ag