Bengals Chiefs Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

 Reed Hoffmann

In just his second season in Cincinnati, former Heisman winner and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is taking the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI for their first appearance since 1989.

Burrow, joined by his former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, managed to lead the Bengals to stunning 27-24 win over Patrick Mahommes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Current and former LSU players shared their excitement for the quarterback on social media.

Not to be outdone, Burrow and Chase's fathers met up for their own celebration.

Even Gov. John Bel Edwards joined in to congratulate Burrow.

