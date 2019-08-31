The hype surrounding LSU and Texas' marquee Week 2 matchup just got cranked up a few more notches.

ESPN announced Saturday night that its mega-popular "College GameDay" TV show will air live from Texas' campus Saturday morning.

It's the first time "GameDay" will be in Austin since 2009.

The clash among the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference powerhouses is set to be a top-10 matchup.

The show, featuring Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso, airs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on ESPN.

LSU and Texas will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and air on ABC.