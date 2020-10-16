All games on Saturday
No. 3 GEORGIA at NO. 2 ALABAMA
7 p.m. • CBS
The collision between the SEC's last two unbeaten teams became more intriguing Wednesday evening with the news of Nick Saban's positive COVID-19 test and the effect his absence might have on the Tide. Still, it should be a great matchup with dozens of future NFL draft picks on the field.
NO. 5 NORTH CAROLINA at FLORIDA STATE
6:30 p.m. • ABC
The fact that this one ranks second on this week's list tells you something about the lack of must-see matchups. But don't sleep on North Carolina and the rejuvenated Mack Brown. UNC's No. 5 ranking is its highest since 1997 and the Heels average 37.7 points and 506.7 yards a game.
KENTUCKY at NO. 18 TENNESSEE
11 a.m. • SEC Network
This isn't the most glamorous game this week, but it's a huge one for both teams. Tennessee has to bounce back after rudely being brought back to earth by Georgia last week, while Kentucky, which could be 3-0, is flying high coming off its first win against Mississippi State.
NO. 11 TEXAS A&M at MISSISSIPPI STATE
3 p.m. • ESPN
So far in this still-young season, you don't know what you're going to get with these two. A&M slipped by Vandy, got crushed by Alabama and upset Florida. State ripped LSU, then helped Arkansas end a 20-game SEC losing streak before being dominated by Kentucky. Stay tuned.
UCF at MEMPHIS
2:30 p.m. • ABC
Two of the elite teams in the American Athletic Conference the last few seasons meet with lots of offensive fireworks expected. UCF leads the nation in total offense with 582.3 yards a game while putting up 42.0 points. Memphis is ninth in total yards (501.5) and averages 32.0 points.
Sheldon Mickles