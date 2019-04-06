Joe Burrow couldn’t help but notice something about the young cornerback he faced in the LSU football team’s spring game Saturday afternoon.
It’s that freshman Derek Stingley doesn’t play like someone who should still be in high school getting ready for his senior prom and graduation.
It wasn’t the first time Burrow has seen it considering the 17-year-old Stingley has been practicing with the Tigers all spring and in LSU’s bowl practices last December.
“I tried to tell you guys … he’s pretty good, huh?” a smiling Burrow said. “You know, he should still be in high school right now. He’s going to take another big stride in fall camp, and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.”
It’s a scary thought because Stingley will be 18 years old and more advanced than he was Saturday by the time Burrow, who'll welcome the challenge, faces him in preseason camp in early August.
As the most heralded recruit to sign with LSU since running back Leonard Fournette in 2014, Stingley, the nation’s top prospect according to Rivals.com, came from The Dunham School with extremely high expectations.
He didn’t disappoint in his first game in Tiger Stadium, even if it was just a spring game played in front of a few thousand spectators.
Stingley started for the Purple team and was in on all 58 plays of a 17-14 win over Burrow's White squad even though the score hardly mattered on a bright, sunny afternoon.
Stingley was thrown at just five times all game, including one Burrow wished he had back.
On the first play of the White team’s fourth possession, Burrow tried to hit Terrace Marshall with a deep ball down the left side.
With excellent inside position, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley went up and plucked the ball out of the air. Then, he held on while Marshall, a 6-4, 209-pounder, tried to wrestle it away as they fell to the turf.
“The thing he does really well is he always plays the ball,” Burrow said of Stingley. “So you can never just throw up 50-50 balls like I did today.
“I tried to get him once ... he got me,” he said. “But yeah, he’s a really good player.”
Burrow said his father, Jimmy, the recently-retired Ohio U. defensive coordinator, was impressed when he saw Stingley in practice earlier this week.
“He said (Stingley) looks like a linebacker,” Joe Burrow said. “He’s very physically advanced for his age.
“I don’t want to build him up too much because I don’t want him to get a big head,” he said with a chuckle. “But he’s going to be a really good player for us.”
Obviously, LSU coach Ed Orgeron liked what he saw when Stingley alternated series between the left and right cornerback spots with sophomore Kelvin Joseph.
Stingley wound up playing 35 snaps at right corner and 23 on the left side. He also fielded five punts flawlessly although no players were rushing downfield to cover them.
“It was what we saw all spring,” Orgeron said. “The guy came in and was phenomenal; he just came in from Day One and was able to compete (for) a starting position.
“The play he made on that ball, he made those plays every Saturday (in scrimmages),” he said of Stingley’s leaping interception. “He’s going to be an excellent player. And you saw him returning punts for us … I think he’s going to make a difference there.”
Like his quarterback, Orgeron is excited to see Stingley the next time the entire team gets together for preseason camp.
“He’s different,” he said. “He’s big, strong, fast. He has great ball skills and great awareness.
“The guy is a phenomenal athlete, but he still has some things to get better at.”
Orgeron then explained, saying sophomore wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had gotten the best of Stingley in a scrimmage earlier in the spring.
“But today,” Orgeron said of Stingley, “he was ready to go.”