1. Reading the LSU QB tea leaves
Which quarterback will be No. 1 for LSU has been Question No. 1 for months. Not surprisingly with players not reporting until Aug. 5, coach Ed Orgeron didn’t offer any white smoke on the subject: “Myles Brennan and Max Johnson are two championship quarterbacks. Whoever wins is going to do a great job at LSU. It's going to be a tremendous battle, and we'll see what happens.”
2. The Covid-19 factor
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said unlike 2020, no room for rescheduling games was built into the 2021 season. That means teams may have to forfeit if they can’t field enough players. With only six of the SEC’s teams having reached an 80% vaccination rate, it adds urgency to getting shots in players’ arms and means the 2021 season will have a 2020-like wild-card element.
3. Putting NIL in its place
Orgeron voiced an opinion likely shared by many coaches regarding name, image and likeness: “Whatever we can give to our players legally, I think they deserve it. But I do hope that, when we get to the locker room, the focus is on football. When it's time to focus on NIL stuff, focus on NIL stuff. When it's time to focus on football and academics, focus on football and academics.”