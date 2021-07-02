LSU track and field athlete JuVaughn Harrison has won six NCAA individual titles, won a team national title and owns four school records.
Now he's ready for the next step: he announced Thursday afternoon that he will be turning pro.
Harrison competed collegiately 32 times in an LSU uniform. He won 25 of those competitions and finished no worse than fourth place in any event, including sweeping the long jump and high jump titles at the NCAA outdoor championships last month for the second time (he also did it in 2019; there were no NCAA championships in 2020). He's the favorite to the win the Bowerman Trophy, given to the NCAA's top track and field athlete.
He also won the high jump and long jump titles at the NCAA indoor championships in March.
Harrison followed up his collegiate performance by winning the same double at the U.S. Olympic Trials, becoming the first American to qualify for the Olympics in both the high jump and long jump since Jim Thorpe in 1912.
In addition to his four LSU school records, Harrison owns three all-time top-10 NCAA marks. His personal best high jump outdoors of 7 feet, 8-3/4 inches at the SEC championships this May is the second-best in collegiate history outdoors.