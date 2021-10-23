OXFORD, Miss. — Ed Orgeron raised his right hand and formed a fist late in the first quarter. Then the coach looked across the field and swung down, unfurling his fingers as if he had released a pair of dice.

LSU had drawn an Ole Miss defensive lineman offside on fourth down. The penalty extended the Tigers’ second possession Saturday afternoon, giving them a chance to take a two-score lead inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Three stuffed runs later, LSU faced fourth down again from the 3-yard line. Orgeron went for it again. This time, sophomore quarterback Max Johnson was flushed out of the pocket. Johnson rolled to his left. Ole Miss had covered every receiver. He threw a pass into tight coverage with no one open and no reason to hold onto the ball. Tysheem Johnson picked it off.

Maybe No. 12 Ole Miss would have taken over with one of the most efficient offenses in the country anyway, but the game swung after the interception. Over the next two hours, LSU went from almost leading by two touchdowns to losing 31-17 as Ole Miss scored 31 consecutive points in Orgeron’s first game since he reached a separation agreement with LSU last weekend.

LSU (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) controlled the entire first quarter before the interception. It ran 23 plays, gained 144 yards and held onto the ball for 11 minutes. The strategy, supported by a steady running game and efficient passes, kept Ole Miss off the field.

But Ole Miss junior running back Snoop Conner gained 13 yards on the first play after the interception. Then he rushed for 9 yards and another 23 on consecutive plays, pulling Ole Miss from the edge of its own goal line to midfield as the second quarter began.

Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) controlled the rest of the game in front of the sixth-largest crowd (64,523) in stadium history. Even though sacks by senior defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and senior linebacker Damone Clark forced a field goal on that possession, LSU’s next drive fizzled.

On first down from Ole Miss’ 39-yard line, junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price — the star of LSU’s upset win over Florida last weekend — gained 2 yards. Then Johnson threw an incomplete pass, freshman tight end Jack Bech dropped a ball and junior kicker Cade York missed a 55-yard field goal. It was his first attempt in three weeks.

LSU’s offense never looked the same as Ole Miss adjusted to the gap blocking schemes that made LSU so effective a week ago. Davis-Price was held to 53 yards on 17 carries, an average of 3.1 yards per rush. Johnson, who was constantly flushed from the pocket and sacked three times, threw for 146 yards and no touchdowns.

The Tigers ended up with 326 yards — only 182 of them after the first quarter. It held onto the ball for 18 minutes between the second and fourth quarters.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss turned around after the missed field goal and gained 19 yards on a reverse pass to quarterback Matt Corral. The Rebels continued to pick up large chunks of yardage to take the lead in the second quarter. Conner gained 22 yards. Running back Jerrion Ealy rushed for another 29. Corral threw a short touchdown. The Rebels never trailed again.

Needing to sustain a drive before halftime, LSU recorded its first three-and-out of the game. Ole Miss responded with another touchdown. The Tigers trailed 17-7 at halftime, but as their offense stalled and Ole Miss surged, the score felt unsurmountable without adjustments.

LSU never made them. Another three-and-out started the third quarter. And on the other side, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had figured out LSU’s defense.

Kiffin used a motion and play-action on Ole Miss’ next play to spring Henry Parrish Jr. for a 34-yard gain. Eight straight runs later, Parrish scored a short touchdown. While LSU’s offense continued to stall through the third quarter, Ealy broke off a 36-yard touchdown run past safety Jay Ward.

Ole Miss had scored 31 straight points, and while York paused the barrage with a field goal and freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, LSU had fallen too far behind.

Orgeron, who was 5-0 against Ole Miss, walked to midfield to shake the hand of his close friend, Kiffin, after the game. Flanked by security, he then walked back through the tunnel as the final stretch of his tenure began with a deflating loss.