WHO: No. 14 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech
WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 14 by Collegiate Baseball. Louisiana Tech is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; LA Tech — TBD
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU catcher Tyler McManus has been startingfrom behind the plate while Alex Milazzo recovers from an injury. McManus led the Tigers from the plate last week, batting .444 (4-for-9) with two home runs and four RBIs. Milazzo participated in batting practice on Monday, but LSU coach Jay Johnson hasn't announced whether or not he will start. If he doesn't he might get a crack at a couple swings later in the game. Milazzo currently leads the SEC in sac bunts with four so far this year.