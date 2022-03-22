BR.texasamlsu.031922 HS 1191.JPG

LSU catcher Tyler McManus (26) looks to the dugout before the pitch as the Tigers open Southeastern Conference play against the Aggies, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: No. 14 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech

WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 14 by Collegiate Baseball. Louisiana Tech is unranked. 

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; LA Tech — TBD

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU catcher Tyler McManus has been startingfrom behind the plate while Alex Milazzo recovers from an injury. McManus led the Tigers from the plate last week, batting .444 (4-for-9) with two home runs and four RBIs. Milazzo participated in batting practice on Monday, but LSU coach Jay Johnson hasn't announced whether or not he will start. If he doesn't he might get a crack at a couple swings later in the game. Milazzo currently leads the SEC in sac bunts with four so far this year. 

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter