Around the same time Monday afternoon, LSU received two more verbal commitments.

Four-star defensive end Darron Reed and three-star cornerback Ashton Stamps both chose the Tigers, further growing the 2023 class.

LSU has now added four recruits over the last four days, and it may get another on the Fourth of July. Four-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack announces his decision Monday evening.

This has been a much-anticipated stretch for LSU recruiting. After hosting camps and official visits throughout June, the coaching staff hoped their effort would lead to a string of commitments.

It did.

The month started with four-star edge rushers Jaxon Howard and Joshua Mickens. Then Reed and Stamps committed.

Reed is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman from Columbus, Georgia. He’s considered the No. 228 overall prospect in the country by the 247Sports Composite, which averages rankings from the major recruiting services, but On3 named him the nation’s No. 29 player. He chose LSU over Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson and Miami.

“Great coaching staff,” Reed said after his official visit. “I can see myself being coached down there. I love everything that they do down there with the players. I love the fact that Coach (Brian) Kelly is consistent with winning everywhere he's been. That plays a big part in it.”

Defensive line coach Jamar Cain has now secured three commitments. Without any top defensive linemen in Louisiana this cycle and in his first year, Cain continued recruiting players he first targeted while at Oklahoma. His national approach brought recruits from Michigan (Howard), Indiana (Mickens) and Georgia (Reed).

Stamps, a 6-foot, 170-pound corner from Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, caught LSU’s attention at the camps last month. Stamps visited multiple times, and he received a scholarship offer June 17.

Stamps is ranked No. 811 nationally and No. 21 in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. He became the fourth defensive back in the class along with four-star cornerback Daylen Austin and four-star safeties Michael Daugherty and Ryan Yaites.