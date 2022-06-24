Mikaylah Williams has been called a generational women’s basketball talent.
There’s something fitting about that, because it’s been a generation since LSU has brought in a recruit of her caliber.
In a blockbuster announcement Friday, Williams, the nation’s No. 1-ranked prospect for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle, went public with her commitment to the Tigers. If she signs in November as expected, the Bossier City Parkway star will be the first No. 1 player to do so since Tigers great Seimone Augustus went from Capitol High to LSU in 2002.
Grateful for the process and excited to announce where I will be playing college basketball! @playerstribune pic.twitter.com/eWRqa6R7YU— Mikaylah Williams (@mkwill12_) June 24, 2022
Williams, who was recruited by reigning NCAA champion South Carolina, Connecticut, Texas, Louisville and Baylor among many others, made her intentions known Friday morning. Williams wanted to make the announcement before leaving to play for USA Basketball in the FIBA U17 World Cup, July 9-17 in Debrecen, Hungary.
The 6-foot-1 guard is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 prospect on ESPN’s HoopGurlz 100 and was the only junior among the five finalists for this year’s Naismith National High School Girls Player of the Year. She led Parkway to the Class 5A state final this season, losing 80-79 to Pontchatoula in a double-overtime thriller. Williams averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Williams was also named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the year and the LSWA Class 5A MVP.
Williams’ commitment, while not binding, is the latest and biggest recruiting coup for LSU coach Kim Mulkey as she enters her second season in Baton Rouge and continues a string of recent successes.
For the 2022-23 season, Mulkey signed a pair of top-100 prospects: 5-10 guard Flau’jae Johnson of Sprayberry, Georgia (ranked No. 26 by HoopGurlz) and 6-2 forward Sa’Myah Smith of Desoto, Texas (No. 58). LSU also brought in an impressive haul of transfers including 6-3 junior Angel Reese from Maryland and 5-11 Australian forward Last-Tear Poa from Northwest Florida State College.
Reese, the nation’s No. 2-ranked recruit in 2020, was considered the top player in the transfer portal this year while Poa was a junior college All-American and considered the top junior college prospect.
LSU also got a transfer from 5-8 Ohio State guard Kateri Poole, herself a five-star prospect in 2020, 6-4 forward LaDhazia Williams from Missouri (a five-star prospect in 2017) and 5-10 guard Jasmine Carson, a transfer from West Virginia.
Mulkey and her staff earlier got a commitment from another top 50 national player for 2022-23: 6-1 guard/forward Janae Kent from Oak Forest, Illinois. A four-star prospect, Kent is ranked No. 46 in the 2023 HoopGurlz 100.
The Tigers went 26-6 in Mulkey’s first season at LSU, finishing second in the Southeastern Conference behind South Carolina and hosting NCAA first- and second-round games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mulkey, who won three NCAA titles in a 21-year tenure at Baylor, was named AP national coach of the year.