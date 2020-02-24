Now that Kentucky has seemingly taken control of the race for the Southeastern Conference regular-season title, the annual mad scramble for seedings in the upcoming league tournament has reached the stretch run.
Thanks to back-to-back victories over contenders LSU and Florida last week, No. 8 Kentucky has the horse-racing equivalent of a two-length lead in the race for the crown and top seed that goes with it for the SEC tournament that begins March 11 in Nashville.
With just four games remaining in the league’s 18-game regular season, Kentucky is two games clear of LSU, the reigning champion, and Auburn, which claimed the SEC tournament title last March on its way to the Final Four.
Florida, which hosts LSU on Wednesday night, is a game behind LSU and Auburn and three behind Kentucky.
While LSU, Auburn and Florida are still mathematically alive, something unforeseen would have to happen to a Kentucky team that is on a roll with six consecutive victories since it stumbled against Auburn on Feb. 1.
Kentucky (12-2) can close it out simply by winning three of its final four games.
If Kentucky does take care of business, that would leave several jockeying for seeding — especially for three other coveted double-byes that come with a top-four finish in the standings.
As of Monday, LSU (10-4), Auburn (10-4) and Florida (9-5) are in position to take those three double-byes, which would allow them to rest and not enter the tournament fray until the quarterfinals on March 13.
Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina, who are tied for fifth at 8-6, would have to likely win three of four and need some help to get a couple of days off going into the tournament.
The magic number for LSU — which plays at Florida and Arkansas and will host Texas A&M and Georgia — is three.
Any combination of wins by the Tigers and losses by teams chasing them totaling three will lock up a top-four seed for Will Wade’s team for the second year in a row.
LSU’s clutch 86-80 win at South Carolina on Saturday got the Tigers back on track, at least temporarily, to secure a double-bye after relinquishing the league lead with four setbacks in five games.
Auburn also fell two games behind Kentucky when Bruce Pearl’s Tigers dropped back-to-back games at Missouri and Georgia last week. Auburn rebounded, however, with a comeback win over Tennessee on Saturday.
Tennessee and Alabama are both trying to finish strong as well. At 7-7, they lead the second half of the standings and are highly motivated to not fall farther back.
The teams that are seeded eighth and ninth will meet up in the second round, with the survivor drawing the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals.
Arkansas (5-9), Missouri (5-9), Georgia (4-10) and Ole Miss (4-10) are trying to avoid being among the teams that will have to play in the SEC’s version of the “First Four” on opening night as cellar-dwelling Vanderbilt (1-13) appears destined to do.
SEC STANDINGS
All teams have two home games and two road games left
Kentucky (12-2)
Remaining: at Texas A&M, vs. Auburn, vs. Tennessee, at Florida
Auburn (10-4)
Remaining: vs. Ole Miss, at Kentucky, vs. Texas A&M, at Tennessee
LSU (10-4)
Remaining: at Florida, vs. Texas A&M, at Arkansas, vs. Georgia
Florida (9-5)
Remaining: vs. LSU, at Tennessee, at Georgia, vs. Kentucky
Texas A&M (8-6)
Remaining: vs. Kentucky, at LSU, at Auburn, vs. Arkansas
Mississippi State (8-6)
Remaining: vs. Alabama, at Missouri, at South Carolina, vs. Ole Miss
South Carolina (8-6)
Remaining: vs. Georgia, at Alabama, vs. Mississippi State, at Vanderbilt
Tennessee (7-7)
Remaining: at Arkansas, vs. Florida, at Kentucky, vs. Auburn
Alabama (7-7)
Remaining: at Mississippi State, vs. South Carolina, vs. Vanderbilt, at Missouri
Arkansas (5-9)
Remaining: vs. Tennessee, at Georgia, vs. LSU, at Texas A&M
Missouri (5-9)
Remaining: at Vanderbilt, vs. Mississippi State, at Ole Miss, vs. Alabama
Ole Miss (4-10)
Remaining: at Auburn, vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Missouri, at Mississippi State
Georgia (4-10)
Remaining: at South Carolina, vs. Arkansas, vs. Florida, at LSU
Vanderbilt (1-13)
Remaining: vs. Missouri, at Ole Miss, at Alabama, vs. South Carolina