The Southeastern Conference has added a home game with Missouri and a road game with Vanderbilt to LSU’s 10-game SEC-only schedule, the league announced Friday.
The full football schedule with finalized dates is expected to be released sometime next week.
This will be LSU's second straight trip to Nashville. The Tigers won their last meeting 66-38 in 2019, a game in which eventual Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow threw a then-school record six touchdown passes. LSU leads the all-time series with Vanderbilt 23-1-7.
LSU last played Missouri in 2016, a 42-7 win in Tiger Stadium. Missouri has never hosted LSU, and their only other meeting was Missouri's 20-15 win over LSU in the 1978 Liberty Bowl.
The news comes a week after the SEC announced it was moving to a league-only season that begins Sept. 26. The league approved a plan Tuesday that moved the start of preseason camp back almost two weeks from when it was originally scheduled.
Teams can practice 25 times over a 40-day period starting Aug. 17. Teams are limited to 20 hours of football access per week, and teams must take two days off each week.
LSU will play its usual six-game West Division opponents, plus its scheduled East Division opponents (Florida and South Carolina). It is expected the dates of previously scheduled games will be somewhat shuffled to accommodate the changes across the league.
LSU's marquee rematch with Texas was canceled with the SEC's decision, along with nonconference games against UT-San Antonio, Rice and Nicholls State. LSU coach Ed Orgeron has expressed disappointment in the losses of those games, and he showed optimism for the prospects of a league-only season — the kind of year that, if played, would be without the small-school matchups in the SEC that has drawn criticism in past years.
The SEC and Atlantic Coast Conference usually play an eight-game conference schedule, while the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 play a nine-game league schedule.
"Buckle up, big boy," Orgeron said in a Tuesday morning interview with WNXX-FM, 104.5. "What else can you say, man? Hey, what a challenge. The best conference in the world. You play eight conference games and now you're going to play 10. You're going to play no out-of-conference games, but you know what? To get to the top — the top of the mountaintop, you have to be the very best and beat the very best. That's part of being in the SEC, so I welcome the challenge."