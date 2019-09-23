LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is approaching another school record.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. It's the third time this season that Burrow has received the award this season, and the No. 4 Tigers (4-0) have played four games.
Only two other quarterbacks in program history have won the weekly award three times in a single season, according to the school: Tommy Hudson in 1989 and JaMarcus Russell in 2006.
Burrow received the weekly award following LSU's 66-38 win at Vanderbilt, in which the quarterback completed 25 of 34 passes for 398 yards and six touchdowns. The touchdown total set the school record for most in a single game, which was once held by Zach Mettenberger, who threw five touchdowns against Alabama-Birmingham in 2013.
Burrow tied Mettenberger's five touchdowns in LSU's 55-3 win over Georgia Southern in the season-opener. Burrow also was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week during that game. He won the third after completing 31-of-39 passes for 471 yards for four touchdowns and an interception in LSU's 45-38 win over then-No. 9 Texas.
Through four games, Burrow has more completions (100), passing yards (1,520) and passing touchdowns (17) than any player in school history in that same time span.
LSU next hosts Utah State at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.