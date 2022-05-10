The St. Louis Cardinals called up former LSU baseball star Kramer Robertson for his MLB debut, the team announced on Tuesday.
A release from MLB says that Robertson was called up before the Cardinals' home game against the Baltimore Orioles. The two teams are scheduled to play at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Robertson, who has has been assigned jersey No. 35, is the son of LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey.
Robertson makes the move up from Triple-A Memphis, where he was hitting .225 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games as an infielder this season.
The Cardinals picked Robertson, a native of McGregor, Texas, in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft following a stellar career at LSU. In four seasons at LSU, Robertson hit 11 homers with 45 doubles and 107 RBIs.
Robertson will be a versatile addition for the Cardinals as an infielder who can easily shift between second base, shortstop and third base.