LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson (3) hugs his mom, Kim Mulkey, as the Tigers arrive before Game 2 of the 2017 College World Series against Florida State in Omaha, Neb.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The St. Louis Cardinals called up former LSU baseball star Kramer Robertson for his MLB debut, the team announced on Tuesday.

A release from MLB says that Robertson was called up before the Cardinals' home game against the Baltimore Orioles. The two teams are scheduled to play at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Robertson, who has has been assigned jersey No. 35, is the son of LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey.

Robertson makes the move up from Triple-A Memphis, where he was hitting .225 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games as an infielder this season.

The Cardinals picked Robertson, a native of McGregor, Texas, in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft following a stellar career at LSU.  In four seasons at LSU, Robertson hit 11 homers with 45 doubles and 107 RBIs. 

Robertson will be a versatile addition for the Cardinals as an infielder who can easily shift between second base, shortstop and third base.

