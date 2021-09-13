LSU running back John Emery Jr. has been ruled academically ineligible for the remainder of the 2021 season, coach Ed Orgeron confirmed in his Monday press conference.

Emery, a junior, was projected to be the starting running back for the Tigers to begin the season, but he did not take the field in either of the team's games against UCLA and McNeese State. He was listed atop the depth chart ahead of the opener in Los Angeles.

After the UCLA game, Orgeron said that the St. Rose native's status was considered "week-to-week."

Emery missed practice time during the preseason, but Orgeron said he was expected to split carries with junior Tyrion Davis-Price in the season opener.

During his sophomore campaign in 2020, Emery rushed for 378 yards and three touchdowns in nine games, including three starts. He ran 39 times for 188 yards and four TDs as a freshman.

LSU (1-1) will next play a home game against Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.