WHO: LSU at Alabama

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. Alabama is unranked.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (3-3, 5.44 ERA, 43.0 IP, 14 BB, 33 SO); Alabama – Jr. RHP Brock Love (4-3, 4.69 ERA, 40.1 IP, 17 BB, 51 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Last weekend, LSU had one healthy player on the bench. But as the Tigers went through warmups for Friday night's game against the Crimson Tide, every position player went through warmups for the first time since late February. Coach Paul Mainieri now has every fielder at his disposal, so how will he use LSU's newfound depth?

