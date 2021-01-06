In practice Monday, LSU coach Will Wade emphasized how important it would be for the Tigers to do the dirty work after falling at Florida two days earlier.
On Wednesday night, Wade’s talk came in handy as LSU had to get downright grimey in its Southeastern Conference matchup with Georgia in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU was forced to dig deep to pull out a win when neither team refused to go away in a barnburner that required an extra five minutes to determine a winner.
In the end, LSU did just enough to pull out a 94-92 overtime victory, allowing about 2,500 fans to finally breathe a bit easier after 2 hours, 20 minutes of fast-paced action.
The Tigers outscored Georgia 14-12 in the overtime session after LSU had to rally from a 10-point deficit with 9:07 remaining in regulation to tie it.
“I just feel like we came out kind of slow at first and then we picked it up in the last 14 minutes of the game,” said Darius Days, who was just one of the Tigers who came up big down the stretch.
There were 13 lead changes in the second half and overtime to go with two ties in the tightly-played contest. In addition, there were five ties and three lead changes in the first half when the teams played to a 42-42 tie.
LSU (7-2, 2-1 SEC) got 26 points from freshman Cam Thomas, who made 15 of 16 free-throw attempts, and 21 from Javonte Smart.
Trendon Watford added 17 points and Days had 13 as LSU remained undefeated at home this season, winning for the sixth consecutive time.
Justin Kier led Georgia (7-2, 0-2 SEC) with 25 points, but his driving layup attempt with 2 seconds left that could have forced a second overtime missed the mark and Thomas secured the rebound that preserved the win.
Sahvir Wheeler had 21 points for the Bulldogs while Toumani Camara had 14 points and P.J. Horne added 11.
“We need games like this,” Smart said. “SEC games are hard. We have to find ways to figure things out and keep fighting.”
It didn’t look good for LSU midway through the second half when Georgia heated up and went on 13-2 run in a span of 3:50 to turn a one-point deficit into its largest lead of the night at 68-58.
With his team up 60-56, Kier buried back-to-back 3-pointers and then had a breakaway dunk after stealing the ball from Smart near midcourt — with that scoring burst bing interrupted only by a couple of Thomas free throws.
At that point, LSU woke up in a big way.
Thomas converted a three-point play to end the lull, but then missed a 3-point shot on the next trip down. But Days was there to clean it up while being fouled and made the free throw to trim the deficit to four at 68-64 at the 8:00 mark.
After a timeout, Smart stole the ball off LSU’s 1-3-1 diamond press and scored to get the Tigers fully back in it at 68-66 with 7:55 to play.
“It was critical because we had to get it back within striking distance so we could play it out in the six-minute game,” Wade said of that quick 8-0 run. “We could then play it out down the stretch.”
Smart closed out regulation with a flourish, burying back-to-back 3s after Wheeler gave his team an 80-74 lead with what looked to be a backbreaking 3-point basket with 1:55 to play.
After getting to overtime, LSU trailed twice but held the upper hand for the final two minutes after Thomas, who made a school-record 42 free throws in a row until he missed the front end of a two-shot opportunity with 11 seconds left in overtime, made two to give the Tigers an 85-84 lead which they never relinquished.
Along the way, there were steals, blocked shots and other timely defensive stops.
“Our activity defensively was better and our 19 steals and their 22 turnovers really bailed us out. We did (get grimey) late, but we’ve got to be a little more consistent and we have to have that urgency from the start.”
But there was offense, too.
Thomas had one of the biggest plays of the game when he passed up a shot to get it to Days, whose 3-pointer with 49.9 seconds left in overtime gave LSU a 90-86 edge.
“They were double-teaming me off the ball screens and I knew Days was going to be open, Thomas said. “I just gave it to him and he made it.”