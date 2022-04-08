BR.lsugrambling.040622 HS 675.JPG

LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two run home run against Grambling, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU at Mississippi State

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Dudy Noble Field

ONLINE: SECN+ 

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Blake Money (RHP); Mississippi State — Parker Stinnett (RHP) 

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU and Mississippi State entered their weekend series in a five-way tie for third place in the SEC West. The Tigers came into the series with a change to the pitching rotation. After Ma'Khail Hilliard made his first Friday night start, Blake Money switches to the Saturday afternoon spot for a change of pace. At bat, LSU's top of the order continues to dominate. Cade Doughty leads the SEC in doubles (14) entering the weekend, while Dylan Crews leads the conference with four triples while also being No. 2 in the league in runs scored. Jacob Berry is No. 2 in extra-base hits with 43, knocking his first home run since March 12 on Tuesday night. 

