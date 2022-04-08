WHO: LSU at Mississippi State
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Dudy Noble Field
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Blake Money (RHP); Mississippi State — Parker Stinnett (RHP)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU and Mississippi State entered their weekend series in a five-way tie for third place in the SEC West. The Tigers came into the series with a change to the pitching rotation. After Ma'Khail Hilliard made his first Friday night start, Blake Money switches to the Saturday afternoon spot for a change of pace. At bat, LSU's top of the order continues to dominate. Cade Doughty leads the SEC in doubles (14) entering the weekend, while Dylan Crews leads the conference with four triples while also being No. 2 in the league in runs scored. Jacob Berry is No. 2 in extra-base hits with 43, knocking his first home run since March 12 on Tuesday night.