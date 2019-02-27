There Eric Walker stood, swiping his right foot across the mound. He had pitched already this season, but 20 months had passed since his last start. He smoothed the dirt near the rubber, then further down the mound where his feet would land.

Satisfied, Walker squared his shoulders to the plate. He raised his glove in front of his face, then wound up for the first pitch of No. 1 LSU’s 17-4 win over Southern on Wednesday at Alex Box Stadium. The ball spun off his fingertips for a strike.

Though he only pitched two innings, the outing marked Walker’s first start since he left the 2017 College World Series with an injury that later required Tommy John surgery. Coach Paul Mainieri scheduled him to start two games earlier this season. Rain postponed both.

Walker, who had allowed three runs over four relief innings, threw 25 pitches (18 strikes) in a purposely short outing.

After LSU (8-0) postponed its Tuesday game against South Alabama — Walker’s second scheduled start — coach Paul Mainieri used seven pitchers in order to have a full staff against No. 18 Texas this weekend. The games will be LSU’s first against a ranked opponent.

Walker struck out three batters. He did not allow a walk or a hit.

While Walker cruised through his brief appearance, LSU emptied its bench. In the bottom of the first inning, third baseman Chris Reid and outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo threw side-by-side in the LSU bullpen.

Already holding a sizable lead over Southern (4-3), Mainieri wanted to put his backups in the game. Mainieri inserted Reid, DiGiacomo and two other bench players at the start of the second inning. Every healthy LSU hitter entered the game by the third inning.

LSU leapt to an 8-0 lead, highlighted by first baseman Cade Beloso’s second home run of the season. Four Tigers batted twice during the first inning. Southern committed two errors, so every run LSU scored in the first inning was unearned.

LSU didn’t score an earned run until the third inning when senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis hit a two-run single. (He drove in five runs, giving him 23 RBIs this season.) The Tigers led 12-0 by the end of the third inning.

The game became a tune up for LSU, a chance to build its depth. Freshman Chase Costello, who did not pitch last weekend because of soreness and swelling in his arm, threw a scoreless fifth inning. Sophomore Ma’Khail Hilliard pitched for the first time this season.

Hilliard, who went 9-5 with a 3.79 ERA as a freshman, had not pitched since last May. He missed fall practice because of shoulder soreness, a sensation that had kept him from pitching yet this season. He underwent a noninvasive procedure last week.

Hilliard jogged out to the LSU bullpen while Costello pitched. LSU scored another four runs — three on a double by Reid — as Hilliard warmed up, making him stand around waiting for the inning to end.

Once Hilliard reached the mound, he allowed a single and a walk, but no runners scored in his only inning.