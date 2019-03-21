NCAA Yale LSU Basketball
Yale's Alex Copeland, left, and LSU's Tremont Waters go after a loose ball during the first half of a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, in Jacksonville, Fla. Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

 Stephen B. Morton

Tremont Waters owes Yale's Alex Copeland an apology.

The LSU guard tripped up the Yale defender in a highlight reel crossover during the Tigers' 79-74 victory Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

After getting by Copeland, Waters lobbed a pass to teammate Kavell Bigby-Williams, who was unable to finish the alley-oop.

You can watch the play below.

Waters finished the game with 15 points and a game-high seven assists.

LSU's win was its first in the NCAA Tournament since 2009.

The Tigers advance to play the winner of Maryland and Belmont on Saturday.

