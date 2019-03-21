Tremont Waters owes Yale's Alex Copeland an apology.
The LSU guard tripped up the Yale defender in a highlight reel crossover during the Tigers' 79-74 victory Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
After getting by Copeland, Waters lobbed a pass to teammate Kavell Bigby-Williams, who was unable to finish the alley-oop.
You can watch the play below.
Tremont Waters is NOT nice! pic.twitter.com/11yecKkVB1— Allen Pettigrew (@AP_Writess) March 21, 2019
Waters finished the game with 15 points and a game-high seven assists.
LSU's win was its first in the NCAA Tournament since 2009.
The Tigers advance to play the winner of Maryland and Belmont on Saturday.