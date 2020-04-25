Stephen Sullivan didn't get much attention in LSU's offense, but he caught the eye of the Seahawks in the final picks of the NFL draft.

LSU's lightly used tight end was picked in the 7th round at No. 251 overall, the Tigers' 14th selection of the draft.

That total matches the record for picks from a single-school in any 7-round draft, a mark set by Ohio State.

Sullivan spent his first three years at LSU as a wide receiver, but converted to the TE position before the 2019 season. Sullivan measured in at the combine at 6-foot-5, 248 pounds and showed off good athleticism compared to other tight end prospects.

He logged the second-fasted time among tight ends in the 40-yard dash at 4.66, and was No. 2 in the vertical jump and broad jump with leaps of 36.5 inches and 123 inches. Sullivan logged the fastest time in the three-cone drill at 7.51 seconds.

