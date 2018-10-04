An LSU athletic committee approved a three-year contract extension Thursday morning for LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas.

The contract still needs approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors, which will meet later Thursday afternoon.

Fargas' base salary of $350,000 per year does not change, although incentives based on success were added.

In 2014, Fargas received a 5-year extension on her $350,000-per year contract, and the contract is scheduled to end on June 30, 2019.

With a full year left on the contract, LSU would be required to pay Fargas $300,000 if it were to fire her without cause before the season. A partial year would be prorated.

Fargas is 132-93 in seven seasons at LSU, and the Tigers have been eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in their three appearances in the last four seasons.

LSU went 19-10 (11-5 SEC) in the 2017-2018 seasons, and the No. 6-seeded Tigers lost 78-69 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 11 Central Michigan, which eventually reached the Sweet 16.

Leading scorers Chloe Jackson (18.1 points per game) and Raigyne Louis (16.1) have expired eligibility, and LSU will return its other three major starters: sophomore center Faustine Aifuwa (5.1 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game), junior forward Ayana Mitchell (11 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game) and junior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris (4.6 points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game).

The contract was on the agenda in two previous board meetings, and twice it was postponed.

In the last meeting on Sept. 7, three public speakers, which included season ticket holders and a former LSU player, spoke before the board in support of extending Fargas’ contract at the beginning of the meeting.

LSU opens the season against Loyola at home on Nov. 2.