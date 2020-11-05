All games on Saturday
NO. 1 CLEMSON at NO. 4 NOTRE DAME
6:30 p.m. • NBC
After nearly ruining this showdown with a shaky victory over Boston College last week, Clemson looks to survive another week without Trevor Lawrence. The winner will have a clear path to an unbeaten season, a path that's perhaps a tad easier for Clemson than Notre Dame.
NO. 8 FLORIDA vs. NO. 5 GEORGIA
2:30 p.m. • CBS
For a matchup of Top 10 teams, this one will be a little different (rather quiet) when you consider how raucous the fans get for the annual grudge match in Jacksonville. But it should be fun nonetheless as Florida tries to get the upper hand in the SEC East in a battle of one-loss teams.
NO. 23 MICHIGAN at NO. 13 INDIANA
11 a.m. • FS1
Raise your hand if you thought two Saturdays ago that Indiana would be in the Top 15 going into November. A huge upset of then-No. 8 Penn State in its season opener put Indiana in the spotlight. Is another home upset of a Michigan team coming off a loss be in the cards for IU?
HOUSTON at NO. 6 CINCINNATI
2:30 p.m. • ABC
There's reason to believe that Cincinnati, which was delighted when Oklahoma State was beaten by Texas last week, is for real. ESPN has 10 teams with a 5% chance or better of making the CFP, with the 4-0 Bearcats coming in 10th on the list. But hey, they just want a chance, right?
SOUTH ALABAMA at NO. 15 COASTAL CAROLINA
7 p.m. • ESPNU
Picked to finish dead last in the Sun Belt East, 6-0 Coastal, in its fourth FBS season, sits atop the standings (4-0) and is responsible for the only blemish on UL's record. Redshirt freshman QB Grayson McCall (15 TDs, one interception) directs an offense that averages 40.3 points a game.
Sheldon Mickles