LSU freshman inside linebacker Micah Baskerville was seen fully practicing with the Tigers defense during the open portion of Tuesday's practice, which was held in the indoor facility due to stormy weather.
Baskerville had suffered a foot injury on Aug. 9 that required minor surgery and a temporary walking boot, and his return adds depth to a linebacker group that also lost Tyler Taylor—a sophomore who started in five games last season and has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested for allegedly serving as the getaway driver in the burglary of a Georgia pawn shop.
Senior tight end Jacory Washington was wearing a gold non-contact jersey after going missing in a few practices last week, and sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss was missing. Moss was at practice Monday, and Ed Orgeron said that he expects that the North Carolina State transfer will play against Miami on Sunday.
How they threw
Mobile throws during individual quarterback drills are fairly standard at LSU, but those drills will come in handy against blitz-heavy Miami.
Here's a list of the kinds of throws Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow—named the LSU starter yesterday— and sophomore Myles Brennan took during practice:
- Rolling right off the rush, medium-range sideline pass: Burrow was quick and his passes were crisp and accurate. Brennan, who has been touted for his strong arm, gunned one throw above a receiver's head, but was fairly accurate otherwise.
- Stepping up in the pocket, medium-range hitch to the left: This seems to be Brennan's wheelhouse. He took agile steps, and delivered the pass quickly on a downward trajectory. Burrow's were slightly softer throws, but just as accurate.
- Burrow and Brennan seems equally accurate while throwing mid-range crosses, short sideline outs and deep posts. A few on-the-mark passes were dropped by receivers, which brought to mind Orgeron's remarks after the second preseason scrimmage. Orgeron had said Burrow and Brennan's poor completion percentages from the scrimmage were due to "a lot of dropped passes" on throws he thought "were on the money."
Overall, the performance in the small window of open practice supported Orgeron's comments Monday that the quarterback decision was not "lop-sided."
Orgeron has said on multiple occasions that although Burrow is the starter, he would be comfortable playing Brennan.