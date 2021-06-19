LSU right fielder Dylan Crews was named the 2021 National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game.
Crews, a native of Longwood, Florida, hit .362 this season with 18 home runs and 42 RBIs. He also had 16 doubles, two triples, 64 runs and 12 stolen bases. He has already received second-team All-America, Freshman All-America, second-team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.
He is the seventh LSU baseball player to receive National Freshman of the Year recognition, joining second baseman Todd Walker (1992), pitcher Brett Laxton (1993), second baseman Mike Fontenot (2000), pitcher Lane Mestepey (2001), shortstop Alex Bregman (2013) and pitcher Alex Lange (2015).
Crews' 18 home runs represents the most by a freshman in LSU history, surpassing Fontenot, who launched 17 homers as a freshman in 2000.