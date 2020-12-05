The drought is finally over for the LSU football team.
Going into Saturday night’s 55-17 loss to No. 1 Alabama, the Tigers hadn't scored against the Crimson Tide in Tiger Stadium in eight quarters — and one overtime — dating to the 2014 contest between the SEC Western Division rivals.
But LSU’s first score in three games against Bama didn’t come without some angst for Tigers’ fans.
On the first play of the second quarter, quarterback TJ Finley found a wide-open freshman Kayshon Boutte for what appeared to be a 44-yard scoring pass.
But with Alabama defender Jordan Battle in pursuit, Boutte started celebrating a bit early and let go of the ball a yard before crossing the goal line.
The ball rolled into the end zone where LSU senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin alertly picked it up for the touchdown with 14:53 remaining in the second quarter.
Boutte was credited with a 44-yard reception on the play, but no touchdown. Finley was credited with a TD pass and Kirklin got the touchdown for no yards.
Until that strange sequence, LSU had played 12 full quarters since its last touchdown against Alabama in Tiger Stadium.
That one came on a 14-yard pass from Anthony Jennings to Malachi Dupre with 2:07 to play in the first quarter of an eventual 20-13 overtime loss on Nov. 8, 2014.
In between those two LSU touchdowns, the Crimson Tide outscored the Tigers 80-6 in Tiger Stadium after bouncing out to a 21-0 lead Saturday night.
All told, LSU’s touchdown drought in its home stadium against Alabama stretched 180 minutes and 7 seconds.
Alabama won 10-0 in 2016 as LSU managed just 125 total yards on 51 plays and rolled to a 29-0 win in 2018 when it held the Tigers to 196 total yards on 60 snaps.
In those two shutouts, LSU had 23 possessions. The Tigers punted 17 times, threw two interceptions, turned the ball over on downs twice and missed two field goals — including a 33-yarder.
Clamping down
Since 1996, a span of 308 games after Saturday night’s contest, LSU has been shut out six times — with five of them coming at the hands of Alabama.
Four were on the Tigers’ turf — 26-0 in 1996, 31-0 in 2002, 10-0 in 2016 and 29-0 in 2018. The other whitewashing by the Crimson Tide came in the 2011 BCS national championship game 21-0.
LSU’s other shutout loss since 1996 was to Arkansas 17-0 in 2014 in Fayetteville.
Gilbert starts at WR
With star wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. deciding to opt out after last week’s game at Texas A&M, freshman tight end Arik Gilbert started in place of Marshall against Alabama.
Gilbert, a 6-foot-5, 249-pounder, started the first seven games of the season at tight end.
Fullback/tight end Tory Carter, who did not dress out for last week’s game at A&M, was reinstated earlier this week and got his first start of the season at tight end.
Fifty years
Saturday was the 50th anniversary of LSU’s 61-17 drubbing of Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, which clinched the school’s fifth Southeastern Conference championship in football.
In front of a national primetime audience on ABC, LSU dominated Ole Miss — which brought oranges raining down from the stands to signify that the Tigers were headed to the Orange Bowl.
All-American cornerback Tommy Casanova returned two punts for touchdowns and safety Craig Burns added another to give legendary LSU coach Charlie McClendon what would be the only SEC title of his 18-year career.
Tigers in December
LSU played a regular season game in December for just the 15th time since 1935 when it hosted Alabama.
It was only the seventh such game in the past 50 seasons, starting with the beating of Ole Miss on Dec 5, 1970.
The Tigers won five of the previous six — defeating Ole Miss (1970), Tulane (1972) Wyoming (1978), East Carolina (1985) and Auburn (2001) and losing to Tulane (1973).
Make it 97
Alabama went into Saturday night’s game with a streak of 96 consecutive wins over unranked opponents.
The Crimson Tide’s victory extended the program’s FBS record to 97.
The last time Alabama lost to an unranked foe was on Nov. 17, 2007 when Louisiana-Monroe dealt Nick Saban’s team a 21-14 setback in Tuscaloosa.
Lagniappe
Dare Rosenthal started at left tackle for LSU after Cameron Wire had gotten the first snap there in the past four games. ... Cornerback Eli Ricks returned to the starting lineup after Cordale Flott got the start in last week's game at Texas A&M. ... Saban is now 11-5 all-time against LSU with an 11-4 mark at Alabama. His other loss to the Tigers was in the 1996 Independence Bowl when he was at Michigan State. … John Robinson, a senior consultant to LSU coach Ed Orgeron, had his legs taken out from under him on the sideline in the first quarter when Alabama running back Najee Harris was knocked out of bounds by safety JaCoby Stevens. The 85-year-old Robinson appeared to be OK after being helped to his feet.
Staff writer Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.