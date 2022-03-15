LSU junior gymnast Kiya Johnson was named Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week on Tuesday, the conference office announced.
Johnson posted three 9.90-plus scores Friday in the Tigers’ win over No. 4 Utah: a 9.975 on vault, 9.90 on bars and a 9.95 on beam.
LSU's KJ Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Week after the season opener, Christina Desiderio was named SEC Specialist of the Week after a win against Auburn and Haleigh Bryant was named SEC Specialist of the Week after winning at TWU. This is the second specialist honor for Kiya Johnson this season.
Kiya Johnson leads No. 5 LSU into Saturday's SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. The Tigers compete at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.