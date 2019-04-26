Greedy Williams is a Cleveland Brown.
Williams was drafted No. 46 overall by the Browns in the NFL draft on Friday. The Browns traded up to select Williams, sending the No. 49 and No. 144 picks to the Indianapolis Colts.
Only one corner back was drafted in the first round Thursday: Georgia's Deandre Baker to the New York Giants at No. 30.
Six total cornerbacks were drafted before Williams, and five of them were in the fifth round:
- No. 33 Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals
- No. 34 Rock Ya-sin, Indianapolis Colts
- No. 39 Sean Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- No. 40 Trayvon Mullen, Oakland Raiders
- No. 45 Joejuan Williams, New England Patriots
Williams slipped in mock drafts in the pre-draft process. For example, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s first mock draft in January pegged Williams to be drafted No. 4 overall by the Oakland Raiders. In his next latest mock draft, Kiper said the buzz surrounding Williams questionable tackling and inconsistent coverage — despite his 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine — dropped him to late first round.
Williams answered questions about his tackling at LSU's pro day on March 22, where he said he knew he was the best cornerback in the draft.
Can't see video below? Click here.
"I'm not afraid to tackle," said Williams, who recorded 33 tackles as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. "I just never have really been in a position to make a big tackle. I'm always in man-to-man. They understood where I was coming from. ... Like I told the scout, 'Put me in a Cover 2 and let that tight end run in that zone, and I'll show you what I can do.' "
Former LSU defensive tackle turned ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said Williams "does the thing that most cornerbacks in this league want to do: He can cover."
"And I know there are questions about his physicality, whether he wants to come up and tackle. I get that," McFarland said on the ABC telecast. "But when you want to play in this league, now, where they throw the football 65 percent of the time, you better have some guys that can cover, and I think Greedy Williams can do that.”
The Shreveport native started all 23 games he played at LSU, finishing with 8 interceptions. He led the Southeastern Conference with a league-best six as a freshman in 2017.
The NFL draft is most recent step in a journey for Williams that began when he started playing football at the age of 5. It's how his mother, Lakesha, met Lonnie Bryant, the little league coach who helped the family move from the poverty-stricken neighborhoods of Allendale and Cooper Road.
Williams then became a member of the heralded Calvary Baptist secondary named the "No Fly Zone," leading the team to state championships in 2013 and 2014.
After the 2018 regular season ended at LSU, Williams declared early for the NFL draft and skipped out on the Fiesta Bowl, to avoid injury, and secure a high draft profile going into the offseason.