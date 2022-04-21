Senior running back John Emery Jr. returned to practice Thursday afternoon a week after spraining his right ankle. He participated in the fully padded practice, though LSU’s other running backs went ahead of him in individual drills.

Emery had missed at least one practice with the minor injury. He got out of his walking boot earlier this week and hoped to play in the spring game Saturday afternoon inside Tiger Stadium.

The practice was the 13th this spring. Sophomore wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. also returned as LSU went through the 20-minute viewing period.

LSU will hold a closed session Friday before it finishes spring ball.

As the team practiced, sixth-year safety Todd Harris Jr., redshirt junior cornerback Raydarious Jones, senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan, sophomore safety Major Burns and junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte rehabbed on the side.

Harris and Jones had not been seen for most of the spring.

Six players were not seen: junior linebacker Antoine Sampah, sophomore linebacker Phillip Webb, fifth-year senior defensive end Soni Fonua, senior defensive end Jarell Cherry, junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and junior offensive lineman Thomas Perry.