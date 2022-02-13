INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is unlikely to return to Super Bowl LVI after he sustained a non-contact knee injury late in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rams coach Sean McVay told sideline reporter Michele Tafoya after halftime
Beckham, a New Orleans native who went to Newman and LSU, was briefly assessed in the injury tent before he went to the locker room.
Before his injury, Beckham had two receptions for 52 yards. Both catches were electric, with the first coming as the first touchdown of the game for the Rams.
Beckham has injured his left knee before, tearing the ACL in his left knee in October of 2020.