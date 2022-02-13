Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) pulls in a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

 Tony Gutierrez

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is unlikely to return to Super Bowl LVI after he sustained a non-contact knee injury late in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rams coach Sean McVay told sideline reporter Michele Tafoya after halftime

Beckham, a New Orleans native who went to Newman and LSU, was briefly assessed in the injury tent before he went to the locker room.

Before his injury, Beckham had two receptions for 52 yards. Both catches were electric, with the first coming as the first touchdown of the game for the Rams.

Beckham has injured his left knee before, tearing the ACL in his left knee in October of 2020.

Contact Amie Just at ajust@theadvocate.com.