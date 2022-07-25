Former LSU All-American Mondo Duplantis set a new world record in the pole vault during the world championships on Sunday in Eugene, Oregon.

It was quite the moment for Duplantis, who represents his mother's home country of Sweden. The Lafayette, Louisiana, native broke his own world record when he cleared 20 feet, 4½ inches on his second try. Duplantis also won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Duplantis showed plenty of emotion after he claimed the gold, bouncing down the track and going into a forward flip.

Mondo Duplantis. World Record. We Are All Witnesses. pic.twitter.com/pDVkuyBZ3K — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) July 25, 2022

Duplantis easily topped Christopher Nilsen, who won the silver medal with a vault of 19-5 3/4.