Most sports fans — especially those who follow college football closely — can tell you with eyes closed what the Heisman Trophy looks like.
The iconic, bronze-cast stiff-arm trophy has been a lasting symbol of excellence since it was first presented in 1935 by the Downtown Athletic Club of New York at its headquarters in southern Manhattan.
Few fans, however, know why the trophy was created, who it is named for, who designed it or what it symbolizes with the 85th presentation of the award set for Saturday night at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square.
The granddaddy of all college football awards, the Heisman was created by a Club Trophy Committee and was originally named the DAC Trophy.
Its purpose, of course, was to honor the "Outstanding College Football Player in the United States," according to a story in the Heisman Journal.
The first ceremony was held on Dec. 9, 1935, at the club's lower Manhattan headquarters and the initial winner of the award was triple-threat back Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago.
Seeking to produce a trophy that was somewhat unique, unlike a traditional cup or bowl award, the Club Trophy Committee decided their statue would be of a football player driving for yardage.
Designed by sculptor and National Academy of Design prize winner Frank Eliscu, star New York University player Ed Smith was used as the model for a clay prototype that ultimately became the finished bronze product.
With the creation of the trophy, according to the Journal, the DAC "recognized the promise and enormous legacy of college football and had the foresight to institute one of the first, and most sought-after, awards in American sports."
Less than a year after Berwanger was honored, following the death of legendary college player and coach John W. Heisman, club members unanimously voted to name the trophy for Heisman "in appreciation of his inventiveness and contribution to football strategy."
The legacy of the trophy, which is now presented by the Heisman Trophy Trust, remains 84 years later "a national symbol of collegiate football experience, prowess and competitiveness," according to the Journal.
Heisman Trophy Facts & Figures
Creator: Downtown Athletic Club of New York
Designer: Frank Eliscu
Year commissioned: 1935
Model: Ed Smith, New York University
Composition: Cast bronze
Height: 13 inches
Length: 14 inches
Width: 16 inches
Weight: 25 pounds (statue only), 45 pounds (with wood base)
Manufacturer: MTM Recognition (Del City, Okla.)
Number of winners: 82 (Archie Griffin was a two-time winner in 1974 and '75; Reggie Bush's win in 2006 was vacated).
Most recent winner: QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Winners by position: Running back 38*, quarterback 36, wide receiver 3, fullback 3, end 2, cornerback 1.
* Running back Reggie Bush, who won the 2005 Heisman, had his award vacated and isn't included in this total.