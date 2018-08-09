LSU freshman linebacker Micah Baskerville has reportedly suffered a foot injury that required minor surgery and a temporary walking boot, LSU athletic officials confirmed to The Advocate on Thursday.
The injury was first reported by 247Sports.
Baskerville is expected to return to practice before the first game against Miami.
The 6-2, 233-pound true freshman was ranked as the nation's No. 14 inside linebacker by 247Sports and he was a four-year starter at Evangel Christian Academy.
LSU practices Thursday at 4 p.m., is off Friday and has its first scrimmage on Saturday.