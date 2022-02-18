In its final tuneup for the indoor postseason, the LSU track and field program notched 10 individual wins Friday in the LSU Twilight meet in the Carl Maddox Field House.
Morgan Smalls was a double-winner for LSU as she claimed titles in the women’s long jump and high jump to highlight the action for the Tigers.
Smalls, a transfer from Southern Cal, took the long jump at 20 feet, 6¼ inches before going to the high jump and winning there with a best of 5-8½.
Smalls was a two-time All-American in the high jump while competing for the Trojans.
Six of the other eight wins Friday came from coach Dennis Shaver’s women’s squad.
In the field, two-time NCAA pole vault champion Lisa Gunnarsson won with a clearance of 14-1¾ and Kyndal McKnight claimed the triple jump with a 42-4¾.
The LSU women also flashed their speed on the track with Tionna Beard-Brown winning the 60 meters in 7.32 seconds and Leah Phillips taking the 60-meter hurdles in 8.18 seconds.
The middle-distance and distance crews scored the other four wins on the track.
Adele Broussard shaved more than 11 seconds off her personal best in winning the mile in 5 minutes, 08.89 seconds, while Callie Hardy raced to victory in the 3,000 in 9:59.83.
On the men’s side, Garrett Hamilton won the 800 in 1:59.76 and Will Dart clocked a personal best in taking the 3,000 with a time of 8:29.72.
LSU will next compete in the Southeastern Conference indoor championships, which will be Feb. 25-26 in College Station, Texas.